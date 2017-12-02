Christion has 4 TDs; South Dakota State beats UNI 37-22

The UNI Panthers battled, but in the end seventh ranked Minnesota proved to be too much as UNI bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-1 loss. UNI finished the year 27-9.More >>
Dylan Hecker found the end zone five times as UW-Oshkosh ended Wartburg's run in the elite eight with a 41-27 win. The Knights kept it close in the first half as quarterback Matt Sacia ran for an early two-yard touchdown and threw another to Matt Mulford in the second quarter.
Taryn Christion threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead South Dakota State in a 37-22 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in the FCS playoffs. Fifth-seeded South Dakota State (10-2) avenged a 38-18 loss to Northern Iowa (8-5) on Oct. 14.
Lamar Stevens scored 22 points, Mike Watkins added 19 and Penn State held off Iowa 77-73 on Saturday, snapping a 12-game road losing streak against the Hawkeyes. Tony Carr scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half for the Nittany Lions.
Iowa State Volleyball sweeps Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
