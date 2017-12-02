Christion has 4 TDs; South Dakota State beats UNI 37-22

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Taryn Christion threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead South Dakota State in a 37-22 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in the FCS playoffs.

Fifth-seeded South Dakota State (10-2) avenged a 38-18 loss to Northern Iowa (8-5) on Oct. 14. The Jackrabbits have won six straight since then and will play in the quarterfinals against New Hampshire, who upset fourth-seeded Central Arkansas.

In the first half, Christion threw a 2-yard score to Cade Johnson, ran for a 21-yard touchdown, and floated a 28-yard pass to Dallas Goedert in the end zone just before halftime for a 26-7 lead.

Christion's 30-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Brown stretched the lead to 34-7 early in the fourth. Chase Vinatieri made three field goals, including a 55-yarder, for South Dakota State.

Eli Dunne threw for 287 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Daurice Fountain for Northern Iowa. Jared Farley and Trevor Allen each had 1-yard touchdown runs in the fourth.

