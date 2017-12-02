Selfie-service: Man cooks Waffle House meal as worker sleeps

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Maryland caps years of delays, begins sales of medical marijuana under program considered one of the most liberal in the nation for prescribed cannabis.

Maryland, after delays, begins the sale of medical marijuana

Here's a closer look at how the prosecution of a Mexican man in Kate Steinle's slaying unfolded and why it got embroiled in the intense national debate about immigration.

How the Kate Steinle case became an immigration flashpoint

A former New York City public radio host has been accused of sexual harassment by an author and former colleagues.

Timeline: Meek Mill's imprisonment on probation violation set off flurry of legal appeals and criticism of justice system.

Timeline: The saga of Meek Mill and how he ended up in jail

New York's Metropolitan Opera says it will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the 1980s.

President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital or whether to proceed immediately in moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Alabama's Senate race has veered into uncharted territory since sexual misconduct claims surface against Republican Roy Moore.

Roiled by claims, Alabama Senate race goes off the rails

Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.

ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

In Manteo, North Carolina, population about 1,400, the vote for one town commission post was so close that it took two recounts, a drawing of straws and a coin toss to settle the election almost three weeks after voters went to the polls.

Colored pens and coin tosses used to settle tied elections

When a man found the only worker at an empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands.

On Facebook , Alex Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt at the famous Southern 24-7 diner around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Bowen says on Facebook he waited 10 minutes, then cooked his meal and "even scraped the grill when I was done."

Bowen's photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting the sandwich together.

After good-natured kidding about stealing the sandwich, Bowen even posted a selfie returning to pay for his meal.

Waffle House said in a statement it was impressed with Bowen's cooking skills but customers should never go behind the counter for safety reasons.