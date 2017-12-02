Update: Student dies after falling from ladder

According to authorities, Teresa Cardenas fell from a ladder before she died.

An eastern Iowa student is dead after a fall.

Iowa Mennonite School principal Steve Schrag of Kalona says Teresa Cardenas fell during an all-school social event.

First responders tried reviving the 10th-grade student when they arrived to the scene, but they couldn't.

Principal Schrag says this is a devastating loss for Teresa's family and the community.

The IMS community gathered this morning with pastors, and counselors are also available.

IMS is in the process of looking for additional counselors and Critical Incident Stress Management Teams.