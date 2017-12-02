Police investigate death of 4-year-old boy in western Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child in western Iowa.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the death occurred Friday in Carroll after police there received a report around 7 a.m. of a child not breathing.

Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke says officers arrived at the home and found 4-year-old Morris Wurok unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Burke calls the death suspicious and says police are investigating.

The boy's uncle, Michael Wurok, said that the boy's mother was at work when the child was found unresponsive. The uncle says a family member called 911. He says the boy's father drove in from Nebraska upon learning of the incident.

No arrests had been announced by Saturday morning.