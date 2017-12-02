Santa scuba dives this weekend in Dubuque

Scuba Santa is back by popular demand. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is celebrating the holiday spirit with "Scuba Santa" this weekend.

Families are able to see Santa and Mrs. Claus scuba dive in the Gulf of Mexico aquarium. Guests will have an opportunity to take their picture in front of the tank while Santa wishes them a Merry Christmas from inside.

Scuba Santa is included with regular admission to the Museum & Aquarium and can been seen December 2 and 3 from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, located in the Port of Dubuque, operates daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Please visit rivermuseum.com or call 563-557-9545 for more information.