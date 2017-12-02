HAPPENING NOW: Police presence on the Julien Dubuque Bridge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HAPPENING NOW: Police presence on the Julien Dubuque Bridge

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirms there's a police presence on the Julien Dubuque Bridge.

According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, dispatchers are responding to a report for a person falling from the bridge. 

They say the person was picked up by a boater and taken to the East Dubuque side of the river. 

This is a developing story, we hope to have more information soon.

