99-year-old Sioux City hot dog eatery closing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A nearly century-old hot dog eatery in downtown Sioux City is closing.

Coney Island owner Virginia Margeas says she's shutting down the business after 99 years only because of the death in May of her husband, Steve Margeas. Greek immigrant George Margeas opened the restaurant in 1918, and Steve Margeas later took over the business.

Virginia Margeas says, "I'm overwhelmed. We've been here 99 years. If my husband was still here we'd be here 100."

Many customers have been eating at the restaurant for decades. The Coney Island also has served its share of celebrities, including Elvis Presley, band leader Lawrence Welk and 1964 Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater.

Virginia Margeas says she's sought a buyer for six month who could continue the restaurant, but decided it's time to close.