While Waffle House employee slept, man cooked his own food

Talk about making yourself at home! A slightly drunken South Carolina man did just that when he strolled into a Waffle House late one night and found an employee sleeping on the job.

No other customers were in the restaurant early Thursday morning and just the one dreaming employee as Alex Bowen took to the grill.

"Got hot on the grill with a double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles," Bowen told WISTV. "When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled on out."

He said he credits his "old friend vodka" for the courage to go behind the counter, but a representative from the store isn't laughing, according to one of the employees.

But did he pay for the food? Not initially, but he said he did return that afternoon and gave the employee $5.

Waffle House released the following statement to the station:

Our local Division Manager has spoken to Alex and apologized. For safety reasons, our customers should never have to go behind the counter. Rather they should get a quality experience delivered by friendly associates. We are reviewing this incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

In a related note, obviously Alex has some cooking skills, and we’d like to talk to him about a job since we may have something for him.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the employee that dozed off was suspended for a week.

His post on Facebook has since taken off with close to 1,200 shares.