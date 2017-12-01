KWWL/Salvation Army Metal in the Kettle in Dubuque Saturday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The annual KWWL/Salvation Army Metal in the Kettle campaign continues Saturday, December 2, in Dubuque, at the Hobby Lobby.

The Dubuque Hobby Lobby is located at 3925 Dodge Street (just off Highway 20) at the west edge of the city.

KWWL will have representatives at the Dubuque Hobby Lobby from 10 o'clock Saturday morning until 2 Saturday afternoon. Stop by and help us help the Salvation Army during this critical annual fundraising campaign. Hope to see you there.

