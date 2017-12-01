The Gift of Color: Boy sees color for the first time

A gift and a moment as vibrant today as it will be 20 years from now.

Isaac Morlan,14, of Cedar Falls, is seeing things in a whole new light for the very first time this week.

A swirl of changing colors and a favorite song make up the moment Isaac will never forget.

"It was just so great. Seeing things I haven't seen before, playing something that meant a lot to me," said Isaac.

Just days ago at his church, Prairie Lakes, Isaac was surprised with special glasses that allow him to see true colors.

That was the first time Isaac saw the light show that his friend, Dan Olsen, created just for him.

"It is tough to have them missing something that is such a great part of my life and what I do. I wanted to be able to share it with him," said Olsen.

A gift Isaac didn't realize how much he needed.

"I didn't necessarily miss it or thought that I was missing it. It was just normal for me and I wasn't ungrateful that I couldn't see it. It was just so awesome that I could see. I just always thought it was funny that I couldn't see certain things. I didn't beat myself up or anything," said Isaac.

But his disability has made for some challenges in school.

"Your dad said you had trouble with the Periodic Table because it is all orange and red," said Olsen.

"That is horrible. Same with the PH Scale," said Isaac.

Being colorblind has also made for some pretty funny moments.

"Golden Lab or whatever and I said 'Your green dog is smiling at me,'" laughed Isaac.

A mistake Isaac won't make again, and it is all thanks to an anonymous donation. Many people stepping up to cover the high cost of the glasses after seeing a video of Isaac trying a pair of color glasses on outside a St. Louis store.

"I don't think there are a whole lot of words that I can say except thank you," said a very grateful Isaac.