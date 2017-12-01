Manchester Police conduct successful traffic safety program

The Manchester Police Department recently participated in the Governors Traffic Safety Bureau’s “STEP” Program.

The latest STEP program started Sunday November 19, 2017 and continued through Sunday, November 26.

‘STEP” is A Special Traffic Enforcement Program conducted across the State of Iowa.

The focus is on compliance and use of seat belts as it has been shown that the use of seat belts saves lives and reduces injury.

Police were stationed at locations throughout Manchester observing seat belt usage. Police conducted a pre-enforcement survey prior to the enforcement program and found that 72.5% of drivers in Manchester were using their seat belts.

During the enforcement program the Manchester Police Department issued 8 traffic citations, 83 traffic warnings. A second survey was conducted after the enforcement program was completed.

The survey indicated that 88.9% of the drivers’ were in compliance with the seat belt law. The Manchester Police Department strives to keep the citizens and visitors of Manchester safe while traveling our city streets. Programs like this one prove to be very effective.