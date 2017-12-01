Developing: Police investigating shooting at California hospital - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Developing: Police investigating shooting at California hospital

Posted: Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) -- Police say there's been a shooting at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, and a suspect has been shot by police.

Police say in a Facebook post Friday that officers are investigating the shooting at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

Investigators say the hospital is on lockdown and officers are checking for other potential threats.

Police provided no other information.  A woman who answered the phone at the hospital hung up.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.