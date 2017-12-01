Iowa man hit by car, then walks home and goes to sleep

Officers in eastern Iowa say a man was hit by a car while walking home earlier this month, and chose sleep over medical treatment.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Aaron Paulson of Manchester was walking home along Honey Creek Road around 3:13 a.m. early on Thanksgiving morning last week when he was hit by a car. Paulson decided to keep walking home and go to sleep, but called the Regional Medical Center of Manchester later in the day to report that he thought he'd been hit by a car.

Officers were able to match up his story with another report they received around the same time earlier that morning, when a Manchester woman called Delaware County Dispatch and said she believed she had hit either a deer or a person while driving along the same road.

Officers say Paulson was eventually treated at the hospital after being hit.