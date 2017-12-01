Area mayors gather to discuss challenges

Mayors from four different cities came together today to discuss the challenges they face.

Mayors from Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and Madison, Wisconsin were in attendance.

One of the challenges discussed was local control.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett used Dubuque and plastic bags as an example.

"If that's what their mayor and council want to do and they've talked about it in their community and their residents are okay with it, those businesses that have traditionally used plastic bags, they should be able to have a chance to do that," he says.

Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton says decisions made at the state level have impacted them all.

"Preempted cities ability to establish minimum wages in their jurisdictions, preempted the cities ability to ban the sale fireworks."

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart addressed crime saying it's been a challenge for the city and it's image but things are improving.

"We have worked hard, we have worked with our law enforcement in our community because if there's no trust than it's very hard to be able to solve crimes," he says.

The mayors also took time to answer questions from the audience.

"I wanted to see what the mayors had in mind as far as hosting, welcoming, and dealing with new legislator that is relevant to international students specifically but immigrants at large," says Siya Mali an Iowa City resident.

"All of us are dealing with some of the similar challenges that state of Iowa is changing there are more immigrant residents coming here and we want to make sure we are moving from a diversity conversation to inclusion," says Hart.

Housing was also brought up several times, some believe it's the first step in solving other issues like employment and health.



