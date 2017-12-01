U.S. Marshals arrest homicide suspect

U.S. Marshals arrested a Chicago man who was wanted on charges of 1st degree murder.

Justin Smith, 31, was identified as the suspect involved in a homicide in Chicago from November of 2016. The warrant was issued June 26.

After learning Smith had likely fled the state, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were requested to assist in the hunt for him.

Working with U.S. Marshals in Illinois, Kentucky, and Iowa, and the Chicago Police Fugitive Unit narrowed the search for Smith to a home in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE Cedar Rapids. Early this afternoon, after hours of surveillance, Marshals identified Smith exiting the home. With the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol and the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on I-380, one mile north of I-80. Smith, a passenger of the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident. One additional occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Smith was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center, where he awaits extradition.