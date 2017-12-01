IT'S DONE: 4th Street Pedestrian Bridge Opens

The 4th Street Pedestrian Bridge is finished, and it's lighting up Waterloo's skyline.

Time was getting to the the iconic piece of the city, and after 40 years, the city council voted to update it. For most of the summer 4th Street Bridge was closed for construction, but now the road and pedestrian bridge are open.

People traveling in Downtown Waterloo say the biggest difference they see is at night, when the light of the pedestrian bridge lights up Waterloo.

"I would say that the job that they've done on it, even though it took a while, it was a pretty good job," said DeShawnus Ceaser, Waterloo.

The city says the 4th Street bridge project took nearly a month longer than expected, but they are happy with outcome and so is the community.

"It looks a lot more stabler, it doesn't look as old anymore," said Ceaser. "It's been a long time since it's had work done on it so I think it's an improvement, it looks a lot more safer for people."

The Youth Art Team painted a mural inside a piece of the bridge and people say they are happy to see the artwork instead of graffiti.

"I am just glad all the graffiti and all that stuff is gone off of there because that was just one of the things to me personally that was making it look bad," said Joseph Manigault, Waterloo.

"It's a lot better than what it used to look like so it's probably more enjoyable to go across," said Ceaser. "You don't see a bunch of graffiti and rust and things like that on there now, it's pretty pleasant to walk across."

The bridge got new windows, a fresh coat of paint and new lighting.

"I love how they have the lights so when a person is walking underneath at night it makes them feel more safe," said Manigault.

The renovations gave a face lift to the Waterloo skyline. Community members are hopeful the revamp inspires people to take better care of the city as a whole.

"From now on that should just be a lesson...make sure we keep the upkeep of our city up you know, not just this bridge but the whole City of Waterloo," said Ceaser.

The city says the project cost around $1.6 Million. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held next Thursday at 4:00 p.m. to officially open the bridge.

