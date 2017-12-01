4 Iowa schools recognized for veteran accommodations

Four Iowa schools are named on the 2018 Military Best Colleges List.

Iowa State University, University of Dubuque, Upper Iowa University, and Hawkeye Community College were four out of the 218 schools recognized this year.

Transitioning back to civilian life is difficult for any veteran, but Hawkeye educators say they take pride in their accommodations.

Nearly 600 institutions nationwide applied for the 2018 Military Times Best Colleges List, and fewer than half were recognized.

Hawkeye Community College Veterans' Services Coordinator, Robin Knight, said that making the list is quite the honor.

"We've done that survey numerous times in the past, and we're very proud that we got recognized once again," Knight said.

To make the list, schools must show what resources they provide to student veterans.

That's something retired Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 veteran, Josh Meyer of Cedar Falls, says Hawkeye does every day.

"So having the veterans services that we do here with our very own special lounge where it's only veterans that get together is kind of helpful, and we can help each other out with the classwork and everything else," Meyer said.

Josh said transitioning from the Marine Corps to civilian and student life hasn't been easy.

"It's a little difficult. I'm the oldest person in my class in every class I go to. Sometimes I'm older than my professors, as well. So, that takes some getting used to," Meyer said.

Right now, he's successfully completing his first year of college with other student veterans, and they're helping him along the way.

"It's an amazing feeling. Because I have class here at 9, but then again I don't have class again until noon. So, for the two hours in between classes I spend here getting to know the other veterans that are in the room, and it's a safe place," Meyer said.

Josh said, he's hoping to get involved with Animal Services, and he eventually wants to become a vet tech.

If you'd like to review the schools that were honored last year, you can click here.

