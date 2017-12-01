Body found in rural Floyd County

A body has been found in an area where law enforcement had previously requested the public's assistance regarding a missing person from Grundy County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the body was found near 290th Street and Shadow Avenue in rural Floyd County, about 10 miles south of Charles City.

No positive identification has been made at this time. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office, and the Iowa DCI are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about activity in the area of 290th Street and Shadow Avenue around October 25th, is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at 641-228-1821.