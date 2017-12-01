OPERATION QUICKFIND CANCELED: Cordal Lewis located - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

OPERATION QUICKFIND CANCELED: Cordal Lewis located

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Cordal Lewis has been located.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Cordal Lewis, who was last seen at Tuesday at 843 Camburn Ct. S.E. around 8:00 p.m.

Lewis is 5'9'' and weighs 152 pounds. He was last seen wearing skinny jeans and a black jacket. 

If you have any information on this case, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department. 

