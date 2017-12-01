Iowa family loses baby boy; thanks community for their support

Jenni and Brent Flickinger sadly lost their baby boy.

Baby Banks sadly passed away last week on November 27th, 2017. He was just 4 months old.

His family says the hardest part is not knowing exactly what happened to Banks.

A YouCaring Page was created to support the family. The page has raised more than $17,000.

The family says they thank all of their friends, and family, and everyone who has donated.

Click here for the YouCaring Page if you would like to donate.

Below is the latest post from the Page:

UPDATE 11/27/17 - Today, the world gained a beautiful angel. Baby Banks lost his fight and passed away this evening. We appreciate your continued support of the Flickinger family while they face this unimaginable loss. Pleas keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Funds will be used to support the family during this time, to allow them the ability to take the time they need and help with expenses.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support.

Help us support Jenni & Brent while baby Banks is in the hospital, fighting hard. Yesterday, Banks stopped breathing and his heart stopped for an extended period of time.



Both Jenni & Brent need to be able to take this time of off work and away from their businesses while Banks is in critical condition. Let's help take some of the pressure off so that they can focus on their #1 priority - Banks.

There will also be significant medical expenses, even with insurance coverage, as it looks like they will be in for the long haul. Updates will be posted, but as of right now Banks has significant swelling and is showing minimal brain activity. His organs are trying hard to recover, and he is under critical care.