Police warn of Alliant scam circulating in Dubuque

Dubuque Police want to warn people of a scam.

They received a call from Dubuque Family Eye Care, saying someone is calling claiming to be an Alliant Energy representative.

They tell the customer their account is past due and services will be shut off soon if a payment is not made.

An 800 number was provided after threatening to cut off all services.

Police say this is nearly identical to the version that circulated through the community a few years back.