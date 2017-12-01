Hershey unveils new candy bar, not made of chocolate

Hershey is unwrapping a new candy bar for the first time in 22 years.

Hershey's Gold goes on sale for the first time today. It's named for the amber color that comes from its main ingredient: caramelized creme.

It also includes peanut and pretzel bits, but no chocolate.

The last time Hershey introduced a new candy bar was in 1995, when it launched Hershey's Cookies and Creme.