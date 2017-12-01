Biofuel mandates set for 2018, many Iowa leaders not happy

The biofuel mandates are set for the coming year, and many Iowa leaders aren't happy about it.



Standard corn ethanol by law was to be set at 15 billion gallons, and it remains at 15 billion gallons.



However, biodiesel was also expected to see a 100 million gallon increase, but it only got a third of that amount.



The EPA suggested cutting cellulosic ethanol by 25 percent. Iowa's two senators, and Governor Reynolds, brought that cut down to seven percent. Still, though, that's not what those in the industry wanted.



"They didn't come through on advanced biofuels, and yeah, did they undermine corn ethanol, no, but is that really something to do high-fives over? When it`s the law, it was what the Obama administration did last year, it`s what the president promised to do; now, they did follow through, so lets give them credit for that, but it`s not like they moved a mountain," Monte Shaw said, with the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.



During the campaign season in Iowa, then-candidate Donald Trump touted his support for ethanol, and criticized other candidates backed by the oil industry.