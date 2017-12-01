WATCH: Chewbacca joins police department in recruitment video go - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Chewbacca joins police department in recruitment video gone viral

Posted: Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas- After Han Solo's death in the Star Wars series, Chewbacca no longer has a partner.

So, he's joining up with a police department! 

The Fort Worth, Texas police department has an out-of-this world welcome video for its rookies.

It shows Chewbacca going through the duties of a police officer, including traffic stops and training.

Click here to watch the full video! 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.