Vets use pacemaker to save Waterloo dog's life

A pacemaker, something often used for people, ends up saving a Waterloo dog's life.

A 9-year-old German Sheperd Mix, named Sadie, came to Den Herder Veterinary Hospital a few weeks ago.

Her heart wasn't working properly, and she was fading fast.

Her heart was beating 37 beats per minute. That's around a third of what a dog's normal heart beat should be.

Den Herder did some research and discovered that a pacemaker was the only solution.

Sadie was rushed to Iowa State in Ames for the surgery. The pacemaker will stay in Sadie's neck for the rest of her life. It's helping her heart beat properly.

She is now feeling better and back home!

For more information from Den Herder about what happened to Sadie, click here for their blog post.

You can also click here to watch a video about how the pacemaker helped save Sadie.

