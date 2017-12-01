NEW THIS MORNING: Man charged with murder in eastern Iowa cold case

A man is charged with murder in an eastern Iowa cold case.

In March of this year, the investigation into the July 2000 disappearance of 22-year-old Elizabeth Syperda was reopened by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Iowa Department of Public Safety's Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Henry County Attorney's Office convened a Grand Jury to review the evidence and testimony.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, the Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 52-year-old Michael Lee Syperda for the crime of Murder in the First Degree.

On Thursday, Syperda was taken into custody in the area of Glenwood Springs, Colorado and will be extradited back to Iowa.

If convicted, Murder in the First Degree carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.