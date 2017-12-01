Waterloo City Council member Chris Shimp pleads guilty to public intoxication

A man who won a spot on the Waterloo City Council has pleaded guilty to public intoxication charges.



Court records say Chris Shimp entered a guilty plea earlier this week.



Shimp was arrested in October by UNI Police. Less than a month later, he won the ward five election in Waterloo, beating Cody Leistikow for the spot.



Shimp agreed to pay a $100 fine, along with court costs.