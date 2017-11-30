Program helps turn ambitious dreams into delicious realities

An eastern Iowa business owner is getting a boost launching her new business with the help of the Cedar Rapids Entrepreneurial Program.

The program, also known as CREP, helps teach people how to start their own businesses. Caleetta Berry and her soul food ambitions are getting a kick start through the program. Berry is now a vendor at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids, where she's selling delicacies like honey barbecue and hot wings, dirty rice and macaroni and cheese through her business Just Like Home Soul Food.

Berry opened her business inside the market at the start of the month.

""It was eight years I was trying to get this going so that program really did boost it along," said Berry.

You can get a taste at NewBo City Market.

Story by KWWL Photojournalist Ashley Neighbor.