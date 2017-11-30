Design plans for expanded Dubuque YMCA center unveiled

An expansion of a recreation center in eastern Iowa is now being given an identity, after design plans are unveiled.

The Dubuque YMCA/YWCA announced updates on plans for a new-state-of-the-art facility onto its existing location along North Booth Street in Dubuque. The visuals emerged from the YMCA/YWCA's annual meeting, which was held tonight inside the Hotel Julien Dubuque.

The organization's president and CEO Sharon Covey has discussed plans for a new facility at least as far back as last summer, when a West End location closed. Now, Covey says an expanded facility with more space will help better serve the entire Dubuque community.

"We are still in the early stages of design but excited about the direction we are heading," said Covey.