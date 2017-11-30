ISU's Campbell Big 12 Coach of the year

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Matt Campbell was named the Big 12 Conference's coach of the year as selected by the league’s coaches.

The second-year coach shocked the college football landscape with an impressive season full of monumental moments.

Campbell guided the Cyclones to a 7-5 overall record and a 5-4 mark in Big 12 play. The Cyclones, who were picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason coaches' poll, tied for fourth. Iowa State also tied the school record for conference wins in a season (five) and won four road games, tying for fourth-most in school history.

Campbell wasn’t the only one recognized by the league Thursday. A total of 20 Iowa State players were awarded postseason honors.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, safety Kamari Cotton-Moya and running back David Montgomery picked up first-team all-Big 12 recognition. Linebacker/quarterback Joel Lanning, defensive end J.D. Waggoner, offensive lineman Jake Campos, cornerback Brian Peavy and tight end Chase Allen were named to the second team.

Lazard earned first-team all-Big 12 honors for the second consecutive season. He's the first Iowa State offensive player to be a two-time first-team pick since Ennis Haywood.