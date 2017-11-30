VIDEO: Man, who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl, headbutted in court

Just minutes before learning his sentence, a convicted sex offender was attacked Thursday in the back of the courtroom by another prisoner.

The attack happened just moments after Christopher Elwell was sentenced to 7 1/2 - 15 years for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

Josiah Davies, who was waiting arraignment and a hearing on a probation violation, headbutted Elwell.

The sexual assault happened in Dover back on June 24 into the 25th. The victim came over to a home where Elwell was staying. A nine-year-old and another four-year-old girl were also there.

"They described him showing them videos of sexual acts similar to the ones that he had done," said Emily Conant, Assistant Strafford County Attorney.

Initially Elwell denied the accusations, but in court Thursday he admitted it was true. Elwell also pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender, having been convicted on a different charge back in 2008.

"The defendant was required to registered as a sex offender, he had been living at 12 Mineral Park Drive off and on but more than five times a month and had not changed his registration with the Somersworth Police Department," said Conant.

The assistant county attorney also told the judge the victim's mother doesn't believe that Elwell will stop assaulting young girls, and would have liked him to be sentenced to more time.

The judge, appearing to reluctantly accept the plea bargain, saying by doing so it spares the young victim the pain of testifying during trial and being forced to relive the events.