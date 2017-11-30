KWWL talks with CR mayor candidate Monica Vernon ahead of runoff election

A runoff election will soon decide who will be the next mayor of Cedar Rapids.

The race originally had eight candidates and is now down to Brad Hart and Monica Vernon.

The two received the most votes on election day earlier this month.

Although Cedar Rapids mayor is technically a part time job, Monica Vernon says she won't treat it that way.

"I think this city deserves a full time mayor," she told us.

One of her many goals is to secure funding for flood protection.

"As mayor I will not rest, that's why I won't work another job. Because this is a full time, it's more than a full time job to ensure that we get those dollars," Vernon says.

She also plans to focus on public safety, the city has had three homicides just this month.

"I would roll up sleeves immediately and work with our safety personnel, work with those neighborhoods. Continue to work with the SET task force that's been working on violence in our community," she says.

Vernon believes her experience on city council and as mayor pro tem will help her when it comes to being mayor.

"When you have that kind of experience you know exactly what to do on day one. You know no one can buffalo you on an idea for how we're going to do something different on the streets. You have been all around town, you've been in these meetings."

She says Cedar Rapids is an exciting place and it's one of the many reasons she wants to be mayor.

"This is my hometown and I just think there's so much more we can do here and I have great experience in doing it."

Election day is next Tuesday, December 5th.