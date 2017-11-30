Two arrested in 2016 Cedar Rapids murder - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -
Two people are facing charges tied to the murder of Christopher Arteberry. 
Arteberry was stabbed early in the morning of September 30, 2016 at an apartment in Cedar Rapids; he died at the hospital later that morning. 
Arteberry was 18 years old. 
Cedar Rapids Police say Darius Alexander, 19, and Emily Young, 21, are both facing 1st Degree Murder charges.
They're both also charged with 1st Degree Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
They are both in the Linn County Jail. 
