Donation deadline for Prospect Blvd. tree replacement in Waterloo is Dec. 31

Prospect Boulevard in Waterloo will look drastically different in just a matter of weeks. It's an unfortunate reality due to an invasive insect, the emerald ash borer. About 60 trees which have been affected by the insect will begin to be removed by the city within the next few weeks.

Waterloo's forestry department first discovered the emerald ash borer had begun to infect trees in the city in 2014. Volunteers with the Kingsley Neighborhood Association were heartbroken over the news that the insect had gotten into the trees along their well-known, tree-lined neighborhood main street of Prospect Blvd. They began marking the infected trees that must be taken down with yellow ribbons a few months ago. KWWL reported on it the day the ribbons went up in August.

With an eye towards the future, the Kingsley Neighborhood Association sought the help of the Waterloo Community Foundation and organized a fundraising campaign to replace 55 ash trees once they are taken down. Their goal is $16,000. Money raised will purchase replacement trees that will be planted in the spring of 2018.

Tax-deductible donations are being accepted through December 31, 2017. Those can be mailed to:

Waterloo Community Foundation

P.O. Box 1253

425 Cedar Street, Suite 320

Waterloo, IA 50704

For more information on the tree replacement project, contact volunteer coordinator, Rick Smith, at rickALO@gmail.com.