Authorities ID man whose body was found by firefighters

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man whose body was found by firefighters inside his eastern Iowa home.

A news release Thursday from the Clinton police and fire departments identified the man as Donald Loechel.

Firefighters who were dispatched a little before 11:30 p.m. Monday found the two-story structure engulfed in flames. They didn't find the body until the fire could be controlled sufficiently for them to go inside the house.

