Ryan invites Trump to deliver State of Union address Jan. 30

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan has formally invited President Donald Trump to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 30.
   
Trump delivered a speech to Congress last February, a month after entering office. But that was not officially a State of the Union address.
   
Ryan wrote in a letter to the Republican president on Thursday that next year "will bring an opportunity to take account of the progress we have made" and to "lay out the work that still remains to be done on behalf of the American people."
   
The Wisconsin Republican added, "In that spirit, it is my honor to invite you to deliver your State of the Union address."
 

