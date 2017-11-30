Iowa man shot in back during hunting trip, says dog pulled trigger

A hunting trips ends with a man being shot in the back by bird pellets.

The Iowa DNR says they responded to a hunting accident on November 29th in Wright County.

William Rancourt was pheasant hunting on the Boone River Greenbelt Conservation Board Public Hunting Area with three other hunters when he was hit in the back by bird shot pellets from another hunter’s 12-gauge shotgun.

The shotgun was lying on the ground when a hunting dog stepped on the trigger guard. It hit Rancourt in the back nearly 22 yards away. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with non-life threatening injuries.

The DNR reminds hunters to unload your firearm and be sure the safety mechanism is in place before setting it down.