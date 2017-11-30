West Liberty police offer extra patrols after school threat

There will be more police officers on patrol in West Liberty

On Facebook, the West Liberty Police Department wrote that on Wednesday they were notified of an alleged conversation that was overheard that happened on Monday at the high school. Police said the information was about "that was supposed" to happen on Tuesday, one day prior.

West Liberty police said they have been in constant contact with school officials and have determined there is and was not threat to safety.

"I understand the need to want more information. At this time I hope you will trust that WLPD has this in hand," police wrote.

In order to ensure parents, police said they will offer extra patrols and officers.

"Sometimes things can escalate and take on a life of their own through social media platforms or as things get passed around," WLPD said. "Our first priority is to keep all of our citizens safe especially our children."