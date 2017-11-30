Jury selection continues today in Iowa woman's murder trial - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jury selection continues today in Iowa woman's murder trial

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (WHO) -

Today, jury selection continues for an Iowa woman charged in her adopted daughter's death.

Last October, Natalie Finn was found lying on the floor in her home. Investigators believe she starved to death. 

Nicole Finn has been charged. Jury selection in her trial is expected to continue through tomorrow.

The judge says opening statements could take place on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.