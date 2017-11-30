Iowa selects state’s first medical marijuana manufacturer

Iowans suffering from certain illnesses will no longer have to travel out of state to find medical cannabinoid oil.

Iowa's Department of Public Health has selected MedPharm Iowa to supply medical marijuana to patients.

The manufacturer can now start building a multi-million-dollar facility where they can grow and extract the cannabis plants.

MedPharm Iowa still needs places to sell the plants.

In April, the Iowa Department of Public Health will begin releasing proposals from companies that are looking to start dispensary's.

"They will then grant hopefully licenses to five different companies that will be able to actually do dispensaries. those dispensaries are our customers," said Dr. Chris Nelson, MedPharm Iowa President.

MedPharm will begin supplying the oil by December of next year.