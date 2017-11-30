Flamin' Hot Mac-n-Cheetos coming to Burger King - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Flamin' Hot Mac-n-Cheetos coming to Burger King

Posted: Updated:
NBC -

Burger King bringing in a new twist to a Cheetos combo. 

They've come up with the latest snack mashup, Flamin' Hot Mac-n-Cheese Cheetos. It is a combination of classic mac-n-cheese, coated with the flavor of crunchy flamin' hot cheetos. 

The spicy combo will be offered for a limited time at participating Burger King locations. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.