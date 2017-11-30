2-year-old Iowa twins found wandering naked near busy highway - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ADEL, Iowa (AP) -- A 19-year-old woman whose twins were seen wandering naked near a busy state highway in central Iowa has pleaded not guilty.

Jasmine Teed entered the plea Monday in Dallas County. Teed's charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Officers were sent to a house along U.S. Highway 6 in Adel around 9 a.m. Nov. 2. Police say witnesses reported seeing someone herd the unclothed 2-year-olds back in the house after they were spotted near the highway. An officer entered the house and called out but received no answer. The officer reports finding Teed asleep in a bedroom.

Police say the outdoor temperature at the time was 43 degrees.

