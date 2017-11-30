"Bullet grazed my chest," Teen moves from Chicago to Tripoli for better life

He was shot at and he had friends who were shot and killed.

An 18-year-old teen moves from Chicago to eastern Iowa for a better life.

Marquise Paino lived in a dangerous neighborhood on the South side of Chicago.

"When it got dark out, that's when it was the most dangerous," he said.

In January, one of his good friends was shot and killed.

Paino remembers, "He was shot in the head and chest. The girl that was next to him got shot twice as well. I remember we graduated 8th grade together, and he would say I don't think I'm going to make it past 18."

Another time, someone shot at Paino when he stepped outside his house to make sure his sister was OK. The bullet grazed past his chest.

"That's the reason I left. Stuff like that will overwhelm you. I try not to think about it," Paino said.

Paino's older brother moved to Sumner, Iowa. Marquise turned 18 this year, and he thought about doing the same thing.

Paino was thinking about finding a job and finding somewhere to live near his brother. That's when a mutual friend put him in contact with Joe Urbanek.

Urbanek is a football, basketball, and golf coach at Tripoli High School. He saw Paino's potential and wanted to help him get to college.

Paino is a skilled football player and wrestler. The problem is, in Iowa, you can't play sports at a school until you've lived in the district for 90 days.

Paino ended up sharing his story with 10 different Iowa Superintendents, before they agreed to make an exception. Paino then moved to Tripoli. He's living with Coach Urbanek, his wife and kids.

Paino was on the Tripoli football team this year, and now he's on the wrestling team. He's been putting together highlight video to send to colleges. Paino hopes to maybe attend UNI next year!

For now, he says he's happy for how welcoming Tripoli has been.