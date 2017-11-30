THIS WEEKEND: Snowflake Express with Santa coming to Black Hawk County

The Snowflake Express is coming to town. It will be offering rides this weekend, but won't quite be making it to the North Pole.

This Saturday, December 2, kids will be able to take a ride in a real locomotive with the full works: Santa, train conductors, a story, hot chocolate, and a souvenir sleigh bell for all kids.

This event is a fundraiser event for local charity, The Magical Mix Kids, which raises money to take chronic and terminally ill children from eastern Iowa to Disney World.

The train rides will be departing from the Open Bible Church in downtown Waterloo. The first departure is at 9 a.m. then 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.. The train will have five-passenger cars and the ride will travel south of Waterloo, lasting about an hour.

The train is being provided by the Northern Iowa Railway Company, which runs along a rail line here in eastern Iowa.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Magical Mix Kids, a charitable organization started by 93.5 The Mix in 1998.

Click here to learn more about Magical Mix Kids and what they do!

Tickets first went on sale on Saturday, Nov. 4, at all Cedar Valley Hy Vee stores customer service departments. There still are some tickets left if you would like to ride tomorrow!

Tickets are $15.00 each. Children under 1 are free if they sit on a lap.

Snowflake Express departure times are: 9am, 10:30am, 12pm, 3:30pm, 5:00pm. The train will depart from Open Bible Church in Waterloo, travel towards Washburn, and then circle back.