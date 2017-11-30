NEW THIS MORNING: Matt Lauer makes statement after allegations of sexual misconduct

This morning, longtime "Today" anchor Matt Lauer made a statement saying he was "truly sorry" after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Lauer's statement was read on the "Today Show" by Savannah Guthrie.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC," Lauer said.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly."

"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace," said Lauer.

Lauer was fired after a female colleague made a detailed complaint with NBC News on Monday accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.