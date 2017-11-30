Cedar Rapids Photo Copy, Inc. asking for public's help in feeding families

Cedar Rapids Photo Copy (CRPC) recently took on an initiative to make a difference in Linn County.

In Linn County, there are more than 26,000 families with food insecurities. The majority of the people are between the ages of 18 and 64 years old. This year, CRPC wants to help those families, and is encouraging to public to help as well.

The company has done some events themselves within their company to kick start this event by giving back. The week prior to Christmas they will be distributing meals to families, and verifying the participant has the means to prepare the meal. All remaining items will be donated to the Linn County Food Bank, by December 22, 2017.

You can help out by donating items for meals. Donations are being accepted now at their office in Cedar Rapids from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. In the two days the signup has been open, they have received hundreds of requests.

Their office is located at 3050 6th Street, Cedar Rapids, IA.