Attorney: Conyers to fight sexual misconduct allegations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Attorney: Conyers to fight sexual misconduct allegations

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) - An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker will fight allegations of sexual misconduct involving former female staff members.

Arnold Reed tells The Associated Press that Conyers is innocent and has no plans to resign. Reed adds that anyone making inappropriate touching or other claims against the Detroit Democrat should be prepared to back them up.

BuzzFeed News reported last week that Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired because she rejected his sexual advances. It says Conyers' office paid out more than $27,000 in the confidential settlement.

Another former employee, Deanna Maher, said Tuesday that in 1997 Conyers undressed to his underwear in front of her and twice touched her leg inappropriately.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Conyers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.