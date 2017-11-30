Delaware County farmer named to Forbes 30 Under 30

Age is nothing but a number for Delaware County farmer Brad McDonald.

A couple of other important numbers in his life: $2 million. That's the sales his new company Agroy Inc. did in its first year of sales last year. And 30. McDonald is now featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

McDonald co-founded Agroy, which aims to be the Amazon of the farming world. And he's just 29 years old.

The company allows farmers to buy fertilizer, seed and more online.

"So because we negotiate on behalf of everyone in our network, and we have such a large scope, we hope that we're going to be able to negotiate with the biggest players in agriculture, therefore, be able to get a true wholesale price and provide it online for all farmers. So, essentially, the big benefit is cheaper prices," McDonald said.

McDonald splits time between his family farm near Ryan, and his company's national headquarters in Chicago.

He says the business model he uses first started in Finland, and now he's trying to spread it across the states.

Being named to that Forbes list is not only a big deal to him, McDonald says, but to the industry as well.

"Oftentimes I find that agriculture is really overlooked on the large scope, especially if you go to the coasts and the big cities. So for a company like Forbes to recognize something special we're doing in agriculture, it's really amazing and ultimately, it's great for the industry," he said.

Check out his company here: https://www.agroyinc.com/.