CNN producer fired over misconduct allegations

NEW YORK (AP) --

CNN says it has fired a senior producer on Jake Tapper's "State of the Union" show after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The network says in a statement that it fired Teddy Davis after a "comprehensive investigation." The statement says Davis' alleged conduct "does not align with the standards and values" of the network.



No further details about the allegations were released, but a network spokesperson confirms they related to sexual misconduct.



Tapper wrote in a tweet that he is fully supportive of the decision.

