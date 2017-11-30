CNN producer fired over misconduct allegations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CNN producer fired over misconduct allegations

NEW YORK (AP) -- 

CNN says it has fired a senior producer on Jake Tapper's "State of the Union" show after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The network says in a statement that it fired Teddy Davis after a "comprehensive investigation." The statement says Davis' alleged conduct "does not align with the standards and values" of the network.
   
No further details about the allegations were released, but a network spokesperson confirms they related to sexual misconduct.
   
Tapper wrote in a tweet that he is fully supportive of the decision.
 

