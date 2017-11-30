Marion Police warn of package thefts after man's arrest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marion Police warn of package thefts after man's arrest

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
MARION (KWWL) -

Marion Police are sending out a warning after a man is charged with stealing packages.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say they received a report of someone taking delivery packages from the front steps of a residence on Jonquil Lane in Marion. The suspect was later found and arrested.

Officers charged 34-year-old Adam Bergman with 4th degree theft. Marion investigators got a search warrant at the residence and identified other stolen packages. Bergman is in the Linn County jail as the investigation continues.

Marion Police want to remind the public during this holiday season to remove and secure packages as quickly as possible after they are delivered to their homes. Police say a better option is to pick-up online orders at local retailers whenever possible.

